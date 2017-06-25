PAWS for People Training Sessions Set for Potential Pet Therapy Teams

From PAWs for People:

What: PAWS for People Training Sessions for Potential Pet Therapy Teams

When: Thursdays, July 6th (Orientation) and 20th (Training)

5:00 – 8:00 PM

Both sessions required

Where: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

45 S. Main Street

Bel Air, MD 21014

Who should attend? Anyone with a gentle, people-friendly pet who is interested in volunteering time to work with children and adults with varying needs. PAWS for People provides therapeutic visits to individuals who will benefit from interaction with a well-trained loving pet. Therapy teams consist of one volunteer and one pet who have both completed rigorous training and testing. Visitation sites range from nursing homes and hospitals to schools and libraries, with a wide variety of programs including eldercare, psychiatric support, developmental disabilities, literacy skills development and many more.

Pre-registration required: Online: www.pawsforpeople.org or call 302-351-5622 for more information.