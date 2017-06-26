Bel Air Coffee Talk June 26: Liriodendron Family Fun Day; Independence Day in Bel Air and HdG

From Harford County Councilman “Capt’n” Jim McMahan and Bel Air Commissioner Susan Burdette:

RETIRING OLD GLORY PROPERLY

McComas Funeral Home in partnership with American Legion Post 39 in Bel Air (Conowingo Road) and Post 17 in Edgewood have established appropriately painted mail boxes to receive old flags for proper disposal. Just deposit the flag in the properly marked receptacle and the American Legion will do the rest. Flags may also be cremated with the deceased Veteran to show proper honor to both the Veteran and the Flag.

CURRENT – AT THE LIRIODENDRON GALLERY IN BEL AIR. John Sauers Well known Local Artist. Open House every Sunday 1 to 4 and Wednesdays 4 to 7 PM PLUS

HAND CARVED KACHINA DOLLS An exhibit of Hopi Indian Style hand carved Dolls. This presentation by collector and carver Richard “Coach” Slutzky, President Harford County Council. Liriodendron Mansion 502 W. Gordon St. Bel Air.

JULY 1 FAMILY FUN DAY AT THE LIRIODENDRON. A free event with nature trails, “Artists in Action” and more. Watch the next edition of Coffee Talk

JULY 2 INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION IN HAVRE DE GRACE. parade begins at 2 pm fireworks at dusk.

JULY 4 INDEPENDENCE DAY IN BEL AIR. Flag raising at 6:45 AM at Bel Air High School. All Day festivities games and contests, with a parade at 6 PM and fireworks at Dusk.

JULY 20 VETERANS ADMIN OPEN HOUSE AT PERRY POINT..Excellent opportunity for Veterans to learn more about benefits and services available. Claims team will be on site as well. 4 to 6 PM In building 314 (Gym) Free to all Vets.