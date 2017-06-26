Gunman in Hard Hat Robs Bank of America in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
Officers with the Aberdeen Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Bank of America on W. Bel Air Ave in Aberdeen.
A 911 call was received around 11:32am on Friday, June 23, 2017. Employees stated that a black male approached a bank teller with a note demanding money and produced a handgun. The man then fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Despite their fast response, officers were unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a black male in his thirties. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a yellow safety vest and white hard hat. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.
Comments
Leroy Jenkins says
The white hard hat should have been a dead give away some thing was up. Nothing but yellow for that man.
Mr. Jackson says
Agree. 1st Mariner has a sign on the door as you enter that says, Remove hats and sunglasses upon entry.
Hope they catch this thug and get him off the street asap.
hodor for president says
While you’re looking for him, stop by the bank and thank the management for deciding years ago that the safety of their workers and customers is not important enough to offset the cost of an armed security guard. This fool probably didn’t even get a couple grand so the banks know they’d have to be robbed multiple times per year to justify the cost of a guard… not to mention his salary cutting into someone’s yearly bonus. Your safety got number crunched and didn’t make the cost/benefit threshold.
Gurg Hoff says
Look at this guy, trying to disguise himself as a construction worker in Aberdeen.
Dude, wrong disguise, everyone knows there isn’t much construction work happening. Construction equipment sitting silent, grass growing tall around them, and months behind schedule.