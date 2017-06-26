Gunman in Hard Hat Robs Bank of America in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Officers with the Aberdeen Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Bank of America on W. Bel Air Ave in Aberdeen.

A 911 call was received around 11:32am on Friday, June 23, 2017. Employees stated that a black male approached a bank teller with a note demanding money and produced a handgun. The man then fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Despite their fast response, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male in his thirties. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a yellow safety vest and white hard hat. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.