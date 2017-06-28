Dr. Jacqueline Jackson Appointed New VP of Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness at HCC

From Harford Community College:

Harford Community College announces the appointment of Dr. Jacqueline Jackson to the position of Vice President of Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness. She will assume her duties on July 31, 2017. Her background includes work on a wide variety of such strategic management issues as the onboarding experience for new students, academic advising models and faculty engagement, retention and completion planning, Title IX policy, and more.

Dr. Jackson received a Ph.D. in Urban Education with a concentration in Higher Education Administration from Old Dominion University (VA) and Master and Bachelor of Science degrees from Western Illinois University in College Student Personnel and Counseling, and Psychology, respectively. She was inducted into the honor societies of Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Alpha Theta.

She joins HCC from Anne Arundel Community College (AACC), where she is currently serving as the Dean of Student Services. There she oversees a number of offices including athletics, advising, counseling, child development center, disability support services, health services including substance abuse education, office of the assistant dean, supplemental instruction, Student Achievement and Success Program (SASP), student activities, student conduct, tutoring, technology learning centers, testing and assessment, and veterans services.

Dr. Jackson was a recipient of the League for Innovation in Community College 2017 Innovation of the Year Award. This award was given to the AACC team of which she was a member for the successful work conducted with faculty teams to address achievement gaps in high-enrolled courses at the college.

She previously served as the Dean of Academic Affairs at the University of the District of Columbia – Community College. She was a member of the transition team that helped establish the college, oversaw all academic departments, oversaw hiring of adjunct instructors and new full-time faculty, and co-developed a program review process for all certificate and degree programs, among other responsibilities.

Dr. Jackson has taught as an adjunct instructor in the past and held a visiting assistant professor position at George Washington University (DC), teaching full-time in its graduate higher education administration program.

Other positions Dr. Jackson has held include Director of Education and Publications at ACPA: College Student Educators International (DC); Associate Director, Consortium for the Advancement of Private Higher Education, former grant making unit of the Council of Independent Colleges (DC); Associate Dean of Students, St. Olaf College (MN), and Assistant Dean of Students, University of North Carolina Wilmington. She is interested in the academic achievement of first generation and underrepresented students; retention and completion strategies; diversity, equity and inclusion; and community relations; and more.

Dr. Jackson is originally from Monmouth, Illinois (“Home of Wyatt Earp”) and resides with her husband, Maurice, in Silver Spring, MD.