Juvenile Sisters Charged with Arson-Related Charges in Joppa Playground Fire

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged two sisters, a thirteen year-old and a twelve year-old, with arson related charges stemming from a playground fire that occurred yesterday at 3:11 PM. The playground, owned and operated by Harford County Parks and Recreation was located to the rear 205 Chell Road in Joppa.

Firefighters from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were initially dispatched for a field fire and upon their arrival discovered the fire involved playground equipment. Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to investigate and determined the fire was incendiary in nature. Investigators worked throughout the evening and this morning were contacted by the juveniles parents who believed their daughters were possibly involved. Deputy State Fire Marshals made contact with juveniles and they admitted they were at the playground prior to the fire and had set a notebook on fire on or near the sliding board and left the area. No injuries were reported and the equipment is considered a total loss with an estimated loss of over $1,000.00.

The juveniles have been charged with 1st Degree Malicious Burning and both were released to the custody of their parents. The case has been forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services.