Section of Oakmont Road in Fallston Reopened Following Road Embankment Repairs

From Harford County government:

The Harford County Department of Public Works has reopened Oakmont Road between Brentwood Drive and Arabian Way in Fallston as of Thursday, June 29 following completion of culvert outfall and bank repairs. Questions regarding this project may be directed to Naveed Shah, Civil Engineer III, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3545 extension 1395.

For an online map of all current and planned Harford County road closures, please visit the road closure page on the county website at http://arcg.is/2rx2fN2.