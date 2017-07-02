Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle on I-95 Ends in Joppa

From Maryland State Police:

On Sunday at 8:58 a.m., Tfc Fiorentino of the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white 1999 BMW 32I at the 79.5 mile marker south in Harford County, MD for failing to maintain a single lane. The vehicle failed to yield to Tfc Fiorentino’s emergency equipment leading to a vehicle pursuit. A check of NCIC revealed a “HIT” advising the above listed vehicle was reported stolen.

The vehicle continued south on I-95 before taking Exit 74, where he lost control, struck a curb on MD 152 and the pursuit concluded. Tfc Fiorentino waited for an additional unit to arrive before conducting a felony stop, and ultimately took the suspect into custody without further incident. EMS was dispatched to check on the suspect, who refused patient care.

The suspect was transported to the JFK barrack for processing and the vehicle was stored after notification was made to the owner. All events occurred in Harford County, MD.