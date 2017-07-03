Harford County Health Officer Susan Kelly Retires; Ends 46-Year Career with Department

From the Harford County Health Department:

Dr. Russell Moy Named Acting Health Officer Effective July 1, 2017

After 46 years at the Harford County Health Department, Health Officer Susan Kelly retired on July 1, 2017. Kelly began her career in 1971 as a sanitarian and later became the Director of Environmental Health. After her predecessor resigned, she was named Acting Health Officer in 2008 and was appointed Health Officer in 2009. Kelly was the first female Health Officer in Harford County history.

During Kelly’s tenure as Health Officer, she spearheaded initiatives to expand health department services and contributed to combating major public health threats to the citizens of Harford County including H1N1, Ebola, Zika, Lyme disease, suicide, and current opioid epidemic.

Previous Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Russell Moy, began on July 1, 2017, as the Acting Health Officer and Marcy Austin filled the position of Deputy Health Officer. Both Moy and Austin have had extensive public health careers and have been critical in the advancement of health department initiatives.