State Highway Administration to Begin Resurfacing of Route 24 in Rocks State Park

From the Maryland Department of Transportation:

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is ready to begin several new highway maintenance projects. In Baltimore County, crews will resurface 4.5 miles of MD 30 (Hanover Pike) between MD 795/MD 128 (Butler Road) in Reisterstown and north of Fifth Avenue in Upperco. Weather permitting, the $1.8 million project will begin after the 4th of July holiday and be complete early fall.

Most of the paving work will occur at night, Sundays through Thursdays between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. with lane closures and flagging operations in effect. MDOT SHA’s contractor C.J. Miller, Inc. of Hampstead, is also permitted to work with lane closures and flagging operations Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. when needed to seal cracks in the pavement, re-stripe the pavement and install reflective pavement markers. Approximately 17,800 vehicles use this section of Hanover Pike each day, so motorists should plan extra travel time during project work hours.

MDOT SHA is also going to begin a $1 million project to resurface MD 145 (Ashland Road/Paper Mill Road) between MD 45 (York Road) and the bridge over Loch Raven Reservoir in Phoenix. Weather permitting, this 1.7-mile resurfacing project will be complete early fall. MDOT SHA’s contractor, Gary and Sons, Inc. of Timonium, will work mostly at night, Sundays through Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and, on occasion, work during the week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Approximately 12,000 vehicles use this section of MD 145 between Hunt Valley and Phoenix each day.

In Harford County, MDOT SHA will begin resurfacing MD 24 (Rocks Road) between north of Sharon Road and the Rocks State Park parking area north of Saint Clair Bridge Road. Weather permitting, this $650,000, two-mile maintenance project will begin after the 4th of July holiday and be complete early fall.

MDOT SHA’s contractor Allan Myers, of Fallston, is also permitted to work Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Contractor crews will use barrels, flaggers, dynamic message signs and arrow boards to guide motorists through the work zone. Approximately 3,275 vehicles use this section of MD 24 each day.

Through travelers on MD 24 and Rocks State Park visitors should plan for extra travel time during daytime project work hours.

All the projects include patching damaged pavement. grinding (removal of the top layer of asphalt), paving and restriping each road.

The e-Road Ready 2017 electronic construction brochure is now available by clicking here. The e-brochure highlights major road construction and maintenance projects in each of MDOT SHA’s seven engineering districts which cover Maryland’s 23 counties.

While MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver need to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands.

Maryland drivers can also know before they go by calling 511 or visiting www.md511.org for live traffic updates, including construction delays and lane closures.