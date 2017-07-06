Bel Air Independence Day Event Winners and Parade Results Announced

From the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc.:

The July 4th, 2017, Independence Day events in Bel Air, Maryland offered fun, patriotic splendor, and educational interest to citizens of the entire region, all during a day that combined beautiful summer weather with typical local thunderstorms!

Tens of thousands of citizens from the greater Bel Air area, from across Harford County, Maryland, the Baltimore metropolitan area, and beyond, participated and enjoyed the traditional small-town events on Tuesday, July 4th, 2017, culminating with the annual parade and one of the best fireworks displays since the fireworks moved to their present shoot-off location.

The entire day’s celebration was under the management of Don Stewart, President of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., which produces and manages events in Bel Air on July 4. Sponsoring Organizations for the 2017 Independence Day Celebration and of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee this year were the Bel Air Auxiliary Police Unit, the Lions Club of Bel Air, the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., and the Town of Bel Air. The Premier Sponsor was Harford Mutual Insurance Company, in 2017 celebrating its 175th Anniversary.

Events got underway on July 4 at 6:45 am at Bel Air High School with the flag raising ceremony, performed by American Legion Bel Air Post 39. The bugler was Robert Hudson. The national anthem was sung by soprano Pamela Rinehart, accompanied by Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2017 Natalie Brosh.

The traditional pancake and sausage breakfast at Bel Air High School followed, in which over 2000 adults and children partook of the pancakes, blueberry pancakes, chocolate pancakes, juice, milk, coffee, chocolate milk and sausages,prepared and served by volunteers from the Bel Air High School Boosters Association.

During the morning, the Hays House was open to visitors, and offered lawn games and guided tours of the historic facility.

Program Cover Contest Winner

In the week leading up to July 4th, the Bel Air Independence Day Committee distributed 20,000 free programs listing all events and containing much useful information about the 4th of July in Bel Air.

The program’s front cover illustration was selected through a contest open to all Harford County students between the ages of 5 and 14. The winning design was created by Reese Harrison of Bel Air, a student at Homestead-Wakefield Elementary School.

The official program was designed and produced by Michael Blum; prior event photos used in the program were taken by Don Stewart. The 2017 Program was sponsored by the Bel Air Lions Club.

A full roster of daytime competitive events, all free to everyone, were held at various locations in the Town of Bel Air, and extremely large crowds were helped by beautiful weather. Participants in these contests came from as far away as San Francisco, Puerto Rico and New York, of course with the majority coming from Bel Air and the surrounding communities.

The results of the daytime events were as follows:

Horseshoe Pitching (Rockfield Park; event run by David Williams, Greg Cooper, Lisa Williams and Renée Cooper):

Women’s Singles:

1st: Vicki Smith of Darlington

2nd: Aubrey Hoover of Bel Air

Women’s Doubles:

1st: Vicki Smith of Darlington and Breanna Smith of Darlington

2nd: Aubrey Hoover of Bel Air and Kendall Harte of Bel Air

Men’s Singles:

1st: Jeff Cooper of Delta, PA

2nd: Mark Farrington of Bel Air

Men’s Doubles:

1st: Ricky Lee Morrison of Street, and Jeff Cooper of Delta, PA

2nd: Mark Farrington of Bel Air and Lionel Bowser of Aberdeen

Water Balloon Toss (Shamrock Park; event run by members of the Bel Air Kiwanis Club under the direction of Tim Odell)

Ages 6 and under:

1st: Mason Smith of Havre de Grace

Ages 7-9:

1st: Jude O’Brien from San Francisco and Jen Cashour from Bel Air

2nd: Declan O’Brien from San Francisco and Emily Cashour from Bel Air

Ages 10-12:

1st: Gabe Greathouse from Bel Air and Madie Greathouse from Bel Air

2nd: Kieran McNeill from Bel Air and Dan McNeill from Bel Air

Ages 13-17:

1st: Jessica Pitzer from Forest Hill and John Pitzer from Forest Hill

2nd: Gustavo Sleiman from Cape Coral, FL and Giselle Olivio from Bel Air

Adults:

1st: Robert Innocenti from Churchville and Melissa Innocent from Churchville

2nd: Donald Potter from Bel Air and Lauren Potter from Bel Air

Costume Contest (Shamrock Park; event run by Michael Blum, Natalie Brosh and “Belle” and “Moana” from The Magic Continues Costume Company)

Best Patriotic Costumes:

1st: Molly Bloch, Age 6, from Bel Air, as a patriotic cupcake

2nd: Wyatt Byrne, Age 6, from Bel Air, as a patriotic soldier

3rd: Sophia Crue, Age 8, from Street, as a star-spangled girl

Best General Costumes:

1st: Johanna Liszewski, Age 7, from Bel Air, as a patriotic “Minion”

2nd: Sydney Hergun, Age 16, from Bel Air, as Agent Carter and Captain

Ameri-Pooch

3rd: Colter Mace, Age 6, from Bel Air, as Soldier Man

Uncle Sam Says (Shamrock Park; event run by Michael Blum, Natalie Brosh and volunteers from the crowd)

Ages 5-7:

1st: Liam McDowell from Bel Air

2nd: Nate Noyes from Baltimore

3rd: Max Balto from Fallston

Ages 8-10:

1st: Brooklyn Szewczyk from Bel Air

2nd: Ally Mac from Bel Air

3rd Maddie Panowitz from Bel Air

Ages 11-13:

1st: Joseph Balto from Fallston

2nd: Olivia Ballard from New York

3rd: Lily Green from Bel Air

Ages 14+:

1st: Matt Battaglia from Bel Air

2nd: Chandra Little from Baltimore

3rd: Abby Battaglia from Bel Air

Watermelon Eating Contest (Shamrock Park; event run by JoAnn Hathazi and student and adult volunteers, including from Girl Scout Troop 155)

Ages 6 and under:

1st: Kyle Torbint from Bel Air

2nd: Gavin McNulty from Bel Air

3rd: Olivia Torbint from Bel Air

Ages 7-10:

1st: Angela Balto from Fallston

2nd: Max Balto from Fallston

3rd: Eoin O’Reilly from White Marsh

Ages 11-16:

1st: Joseph Ceci from Bel Air

2nd: Robbie O’Neill from Charlotte, NC

3rd: Kennedy Mendoza from Fallston

Ages 17+:

1st: Arnold Franco from Bel Air

2nd: Dan Petz from Havre de Grace

3rd: Jorge Valentine from Puerto Rico

Bicycle Rodeo (Bel Air Elementary School parking lot; run by BAPD Officer Rick Krause and the BAPD Explorers)

Best Decorated — Girls: Harper Bradshaw of Bel Air

Best Decorated — Boys: Blake Adams of Forest Hill

Tricycles:

1st: Cyrus Murman

2nd: Harper Bradshaw

3rd: Drew Stiles

Ages 5 and under:

1st: Alison Dalto of Havre de Grace

2nd: Cooper Pigott of Bel Air

3rd: Gage Sathero f Bel Air

Ages 6-8:

1st: Jonah Buckleman of Bel Air

2nd: Brooke Boesscl of Bel Air

3rd: Sam Bradshaw of Bel Air

Ages 9-10:

1st: Lilly Smeltzer of Bel Air

2nd: Ethan Doster of Abingdon

3rd: Victor Schlecker of Darlington

Ages 11-13:

1st: Olivia Krause of Joppatowne

2nd: Samantha Mattox

3rd: Drew Evans of Bel Air

After a recess for the afternoon, the traditional parade began at the intersection of South Main Street and Idlewild Street on the south side of Bel Air.

Although a tremendous thunderstorm with driving wind and rain hit the town at about 4:30 pm, interrupting the staging process, the rain stopped by 5:30 pm, allowing units to be put in the proper order and the crowd to assemble.

Before the parade, flags were given out to all children in the crowd along the parade route by volunteers from the Bel Air Lions Club.

The parade started right on time on dry streets, at the stroke of 6 pm, and was greeted with approval by an estimated crowd of 35,000 spectators.

The parade was organized and managed by Parade Chairman Michael Blum, with the help of volunteer Parade Marshals David Williams, Aaron Cahall, Dave Andrews, Jack Deal, Greg Cooper, Ron Eastridge, Andrew Politz, Bill Smith, Lisa Williams, Annette Blum, Bill McCutcheon, John McCutcheon, Logan Folmer, Zach Heckman, Dan Folmer, David Blum, Angie Edmond, Jon Garvin, Chris Garvin, Hayden Topf, Vincent Nohe, Katie Nohe, Steve Quinn and extra volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 777.

Kim Politz, Mary Ann Williams & Perry Thompson were the Reviewing Stand Marshals, and Narrator Don Morrison was aided by “text script confirmers” Perry Thompson and Alex Krowzow. Michael Krantz ably fulfilled the SHUTTLE role on very short notice.

Many of the parade units were sponsored by area businesses. Banners in the parade celebrating these sponsors were carried by volunteers under the direction of David Williams. Parade sponsors included:

• Balsamo, Stewart, Lutters & Ruth, CPAs, sponsor of the Carolina Gold Drum & Bugle Corps

• Buontempo Brothers/Tower Restaurant, sponsor of the Patterson Mill High School Band

• HAR-CO Maryland Federal Credit Union, sponsor of the Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps

• Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association, sponsor of the Thunder Brigade Drum & Bugle Corps

• Jones Junction Auto Dealerships, sponsor of the C. Milton Wright High School Band

• Klein’s ShopRites of Maryland, sponsor of Fusion Core

• Plaza Ford, sponsor of the Fallston High School Band

• PNC Bank, sponsor of the Bel Air High School Band

• TD Bank, sponsor of the Havre de Grace High School Band

Parade Results

6 independent Parade Judges viewed the parade, whose theme was ONE FROM MANY — CELEBRATING THE CREATION OF THE UNITED STATES! — and awarded the following prizes:

JUDGES’ AWARDS FOR SPECIAL MERIT in the 2017 BEL AIR PARADE (alpha order):

APG CENTENNIAL “HELMET CAR”

BEL AIR VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY

C. MILTON WRIGHT HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND

ECOTONE

EDGEWOOD HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND

FUSION CORE

HARFORD STOCKYARDS 4-H CLUB

HAVRE DE GRACE HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND

OAK GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH

Specific Unit Types:

FLOATS:

1st Place: $400: CUB SCOUT PACK 313

2nd Place: $300: DAUGHTERS/CHILDREN/SONS of the AMERICAN REVOLUTION

3rd Place: $200: HARFORD COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

4th Place: $100: HARFORD COUNTY FARM FAIR

5th Place: $75: SOCIETY OF ITALIAN-AMERICAN BUSINESSMEN

EQUESTRIAN UNITS:

1st Place: $75: AMERICA IN MINIATURE

2nd Place: $50: BENCHFIELD FARMS

ANTIQUE VEHICLES (plaques):

1st Place: 1912 MODEL T FORD — DR. POANE

2nd Place: 1914 INDIAN MOTORCYCLE REPLICA — RON TEW

3rd Place: 1976 AMERICAN LAFRANCE PUMPER — STUMP FAMILY

COLOR GUARDS (plaques):

1st Place: HARFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

2nd Place: HARFORD COUNTY MARINE CORPS LEAGUE

MOBILE & MARCHING UNITS (plaques):

1st Placee: HARFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TRIBUTE CAR

2nd Place: DANCE WITH ME SCHOOL OF DANCE

3rd Placee: BOYLE BUICK-GMC TRUCK

4th Place: BRIGHTVIEW SENIOR LIVING CENTENARIAN OF THE PARADE

5th Place: MIRACLE LEAGUE OF HARFORD COUNTY

EMERGENCY VEHICLES (plaques):

1st Place: LEVEL VFC

2nd Place: JOPPA-MAGNOLIA VFC

COMIC/NOVELTY ACTS (plaques):

1st Place: MICHAEL ROSMAN’S CIRCUS CAMP STARS UNITY BRIGADE

2nd Placee: ULTIMATE RAVEN FANS & HONS

3rd Place: BUONTEMPO BROTHERS

BANDS, DRUM & BUGLE CORPS, MAJORETTE CORPS (plaques):

1st Place: UPTOWN STRING BAND

2nd Place: READING BUCCANEERS

3rd Place: CAROLINA GOLD DRUM & BUGLE CORPS

4th Place: ALLIANCE DRUM & BUGLE CORPS

ABSOLUTELY UNIQUE ENTRY: (plaque): KINETIC YOUTH ACADEMY

NOTABLE PEOPLE (plaques):

“Most Patriotic”: RACHEL BOWLES, 2017 HARFORD-CECIL MISS FIRE PREVENTION

“Best Presentation”: MISS MARYLAND’S OUTSTANDING TEEN 2017 CHLOE WILDMAN

“Most Popular with the Crowd”: MARYLAND STATE NURSE OF THE YEAR DEBRA KAUFFMAN

“Most Admired Entry”: LITTLE MISS FIRE PREVENTION 2017 – DELILAH HANKS

“Thank You for Your Service” Award: 20th CBRNE Command & General William King

Winners of awards in the parade are contacted by the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., to deliver their prizes. Parade awards winners may also call 410-879-4245 and leave a message with the service.

The evening ended with a grand fireworks display over Rockfield Park, sponsored by premier sponsor HARFORD MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, which in 2017 is celebrating its 175th anniversary. The fireworks were coordinated by Committee member Bill Smith, under the direction of Don Stewart. The fireworks were exceptionally popular with a very large crowd assembled in Rockfield Park and at other nearby locations; the finale was greeted with cheers and applause.

The entire Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization, Don Stewart, President, produces and manages events in Bel Air on July 4, 2017. For more information on the Committee and the 4th of July in Bel Air, Maryland, please visit http://belairjuly4.org, or visit the Bel Air Independence Day Committee Facebook page.