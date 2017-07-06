Foot Patrol Leads to Seizure of Handgun and Drugs in Havre de Grace

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Saturday, July 1, 2017, at approximately 3:23 am a Havre de Grace police officer was conducting a foot patrol in the area Tydings Park located in the 300 block of Commerce Street, Havre de Grace, Maryland. The officer observed a black in color Mazda 3 bearing Maryland registration parked and occupied near the water’s edge of the park. The officer walked up behind the vehicle and observed the passenger, who was later identified as Marcus Ganey, pouring Grey Goose Vodka into a sports bottle for the operator of the vehicle. The officer made contact with the driver and smelled an overwhelming smell of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

At this point, a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, the officer located a drawstring bag in the area where Ganey was sitting. When the officer reached down to pick up the drawstring bag another Havre de Grace Officer at the scene yelled that the Ganey subject fled on foot running away from the vehicle. That officer began chasing Ganey, telling him to stop; while that was occurring the searching officer observed a handgun in the drawstring bag.

After a brief pursuit and canvass of the area officers observed Ganey exit the foyer of the Bayou Condos located also in the 300 block of Commerce Street. As soon as Ganey exited the Condos, he started to run again. As Ganey ran across Commerce Street he tripped over the curb and fell down in the rear of the 300 block of Giles Street. Ganey was taken into custody without any further incident. Ganey was transported to the Havre de Grace Police Department for processing. After arrest officers further searched the vehicle and located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

At the Havre de Grace Police Department, a Browning Handgun was packaged for submission. The magazine was emptied and it was discovered the magazine contained four hollow point bullets, four birdshot bullets, and two standard .22 caliber bullets. The handgun, plastic baggies, and scale were seized and submitted as evidence. The suspected marijuana will be submitted to the Maryland State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

If you know where illegal drug activity and firearms are being used in Havre de Grace call or private message us, so together we can keep our community safe.

For additional information regarding this release, or any others, please contact the office of media relations at 410-939-2121.