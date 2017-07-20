Tow Truck Driver Killed in I-95 Crash Near Kingsville

From Maryland State Police:

On 7/20/17 at approximately 12:33 pm, The Maryland State Police responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a flatbed tow truck and a disabled tractor trailer, which was parked on the right shoulder of the highway.

The tow truck was traveling N/B on I-95 in the area of the Bradshaw Road in the middle lane. For unknown reasons, the tow truck veered into lane 4 and onto the right shoulder striking the right rear of the trailer portion of a tractor trailer, with the front left corner of the tow truck. The tow truck then traveled under the trailer, entrapping the driver of the tow truck. The passenger of the tow truck was ejected from the vehicle onto the right shoulder.

The involved tractor trailer was parked on the right shoulder and the occupant stated that his vehicle was disabled, and he was asleep in the sleeping area of the truck tractor when the collision occurred.

The driver of the tow truck was flown to Shock Trauma by MSP medivac where he succumbed to his injuries. The passenger of the tow truck was transported by ambulance to Bay View Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. The occupant of the tractor trailer was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.