Tow Truck Driver Killed in I-95 Crash Near Kingsville

From Maryland State Police:
On 7/20/17 at approximately 12:33 pm, The Maryland State Police responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a flatbed tow truck and a disabled tractor trailer, which was parked on the right shoulder of the highway.
The tow truck was traveling N/B on I-95 in the area of the Bradshaw Road in the middle lane. For unknown reasons, the tow truck veered into lane 4 and onto the right shoulder striking the right rear of the trailer portion of a tractor trailer, with the front left corner of the tow truck. The tow truck then traveled under the trailer, entrapping the driver of the tow truck. The passenger of the tow truck was ejected from the vehicle onto the right shoulder.
The involved tractor trailer was parked on the right shoulder and the occupant stated that his vehicle was disabled, and he was asleep in the sleeping area of the truck tractor when the collision occurred.
The driver of the tow truck was flown to Shock Trauma by MSP medivac where he succumbed to his injuries. The passenger of the tow truck was transported by ambulance to Bay View Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. The occupant of the tractor trailer was not injured.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Comments
Leslie says
Wow if anyone should know the move over rules it should be a tow truck driver.
Sad news.
Baylady says
the move over laws do not matter,people do not obey!!!
Pamela says
Move over, if you are able. The main issue is remaining in your lane or using care and caution when you do move over.
Very sad situation.
Maricopa Towing Services says
Every time I see a tow truck towing a car I get concerned. I immediately slow down and move over. It’s one of the most dangerous jobs out there that most people don’t realize. Thanks for reporting this tragic event and I hope it saves future lives.