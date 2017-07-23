29 Homes Proposed in Fallston; Community Input Meeting Scheduled

From Friends of Harford:

Community Input Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Monday, July 24, 2017 6:00pm

Meeting Place: Fallston Fire Company Training Room, 2201 Carrs Mill Road, Fallston, Maryland 21047

Location of Proposed Development: Located on the east side of MD Route 147 (Harford Road), between Bagley Street and Connolly Road

Description of Proposed Development: The creation of a residential, Conventional with Open Space (COS), community with 29 single family homes, open space, storm water management and forest retention on 11.54+/- acres— http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/567?fileID=17457

Meeting Agenda