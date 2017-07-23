29 Homes Proposed in Fallston; Community Input Meeting Scheduled

From Friends of Harford:
Community Input Meeting Notice
Meeting Time: Monday, July 24, 2017 6:00pm
Meeting Place: Fallston Fire Company Training Room, 2201 Carrs Mill Road, Fallston, Maryland 21047
Location of Proposed Development: Located on the east side of MD Route 147 (Harford Road), between Bagley Street and Connolly Road
Description of Proposed Development: The creation of a residential, Conventional with Open Space (COS), community with 29 single family homes, open space, storm water management and forest retention on 11.54+/- acres— http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/567?fileID=17457
Comments
Bill Van says
Sounds like a nice project.
InBelAir says
It is too late to complain whether more houses are needed or not. If the parcels are zoned residential, then they will be build. Need has nothing to do with it. HOWEVER, the right time to complain is now, during Comprehensive Rezoning, when property owners are requesting upzoning to a more intense or different category. Soon the County Exec will send legislation to the County Council, with recommendations for every request on the list, usually approving 90% of all requests. WriteCallEmail the Executive and Planning & Zoning NOW with your opinions. Get your neighbors involved. Next, the Council examines the recommendations….watch for public comment sessions and writewritewrite everyone. Then the Council makes the final approvals. After that, citizens have NO SAY in what gets built. Too Late.
InBelAir says
One more thing: county citizens adopted the zoning concept decades ago and we are bound by that structure. It’s purpose is to protect your property values; for example, preventing someone from building a crematorium or mulching operation out of the middle of your neighborhood. Result: property owners do not have an inherent right to “do whatever they want” on their land. There is a risk to buying property in the hope of making money on it by getting it upzoned then selling it. Upzoning must be consistent with the county Master Plan, concentrating public services inside the Development Envelope where is it less expensive to build and maintain. Plus, citizens might decide we already have plenty of residential and commercial inventory as it is. (By the way, we have at least 20 years of that extra inventory already on the books, already zoned for those uses. How about using that stock first?) Get involved with Comp Rezoning now if you want to prevent community problems later.
White Man From Town says
50% should be section 8
Luke says
Why does your mom need a home?
Rachel says
Just what is needed more traffic and congestion. The people that comes up with these ideas don’t have to live in the area.
K says
Eulerville is happening whether anyone likes it or not. Reminiscent of every other public meeting, where residents have the opportunity to actually engage, a miniscule portion of the Fallston population took the time to attend the meeting. There were sixteen concerned citizens present, myself included. Also absent from this meeting was Councilman Joe Woods. His assistant, Jessica, was not there. As a matter of fact, no representative of the Fallston area was present, including our state delegates, Kathy Szeliga, Pat McDonough, or Rick Impallaria. Our state senator, J.B. Jennings, was nowhere to be found. I believe 2018 is an election year. You’ll hear from all our elected employees when they need money and want your vote so they can keep on doing nothing AND receive a salary, courtesy of hard working tax payers. In the mean time, you’ll get the standard response from the elected parasites, “Gosh, I can’t do anything about that issue.” Harford County residents have two choices, get involved and make your voices heard, or get used to the commercialization of your communities. Before any of us blink an eye, Route 152 will have public water and sewer lines. Then, you’ll have the option to visit any fast food, convenience, and liquor store of your choice.