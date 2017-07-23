Havre de Grace Cultural Center at the Opera House Announces Grand Opening Week Events Lineup

From the Havre de Grace Arts Collective:

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective (Arts Collective) is pleased to announce the opening of the Cultural Center at the Opera House on Sunday, August 6th followed by a week of special events. “We are honored to have the City of Havre de Grace sponsor the first week of events at the Cultural Center at the Opera house, offering tickets for all events for only $5.00,” said William Price, Chair of the Arts Collective Board of Directors. “It is the community citizens who came together to make this happen, and we want to thank you for your dedication.”

*Sunday, August 6 at 8pm

The Best of Tidewater Players- A Musical Review!

Enjoy a musical celebration of the Tidewater Players and their theatrical 27-year journey featuring musical highlights from Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Les Miserables, and many more!

*Monday, August 7 at 8pm

An Evening with Cab Calloway

The life and career of Cab Calloway, showman, singer, actor, trendsetter in music, dance and fashion – a truly “larger than life figure in pop culture” – will be highlighted through rarely seen clips from the many films in which he appeared.

Special guest: Stuart Hudgins, artist and film historian. Special appearance by Camay Calloway Murphy, daughter of Cab Calloway.

*Tuesday, August 8 at 8pm

THE MONKEY MAN VARIETY SHOW featuring Jerry Brown

Don’t miss this rollicking family oriented variety show replete with storytelling, fire-eating, juggling, music, magic, comedy, and featuring Django, the World’s Only Psychic Monkey.

*Wednesday, August 9 at 11am

Family Film Presentation- Paddington (Rated PG)

In this classic family film, a young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.

Free admission for all children under the age of 13 when accompanied by an adult.

*Wednesday, August 9 at 8pm

The Hushdown

Experience Gypsy-Fusion-Jazz-Rock through original songs from their albums Radio and Fool’s Parade, mixed with classic rock favorites. Features the breathtaking guitar mastery of Jeremy Paul Hicks-Kachik topped with the smolderingly soulful voice of singer Kali Hinkel.

*Thursday, August 10 at 4pm

EJ Zimmerman

Masterclass title: Storytelling through Song

A masterclass in musical theatre storytelling with a professional focus on auditioning for Broadway.

*Thursday, August 10 at 8pm

EJ Zimmerman Concert- “What I Am”

In her solo concert debut, Broadway performer EJ Zimmerman tackles one of the questions strangers always ask her. “What I Am” is an exciting evening of Broadway and pop favorites, as EJ shares her love of musical theatre storytelling while bringing humor and gratitude to her own stories of her life as an Asian-American in entertainment.

*Friday, August 11 at 8pm

Hot Club Baltimore

Experience inspired musical arrangements of the legendary French Manouche guitarist Django Reinhardt, French songs and vintage Jazz. Hot Club Baltimore has performed at The Kennedy Center, Charm City Django Jazz Festival, Django by the Sea, Django-a-gogo, The Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival, Napa Valley Jazz Society, and Festival Django Reinhardt in France.

*Saturday, August 12 at 7pm

Sicilian Tenors

Presented by the Havre de Grace Arts Commission

The Sicilian Tenors will take you on a romantic journey from Hollywood to Broadway to Italy with operatic tenor voices singing a wide variety of marvelous songs that America loves. A concert for all ages and musical tastes. Featuring Aaron Caruso, Elio Scaccio, and Sam Vitale.

(Note: Tickets to this event are $40 and include a wine reception.)

*Sunday, August 13 at 3pm

Colin Sorgi

Concertmaster of the National Philharmonic in residence at the Strathmore Music Center. He is also the Director of the National Philharmonic Chamber Players and appears regularly as a guest concertmaster, principal violist, and in various recital/chamber music settings.

The Opera House has been a cultural and community centerpiece in Havre de Grace since 1871. From the early days, it filled a need for entertainment, dances, children’s activities and social engagements. The new Opera House will once again serve children’s theatre, music, touring companies, local performances, film and even business conferences.

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a newly formed 501(c)(3) organization created to address the cultural and economic needs of Havre de Grace and the surrounding region, including oversight of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District, and the Arts by the Bay Gallery. For more information, visit www.HdGArtsCollective.org and www.OHHdG.org.