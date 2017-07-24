You are here: Home / Sirens / 17-Yr-Old Bel Air Son Charged in Murder of His Mother

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office have charged Andrew Zaragoza, 16, as an adult in connection with the death of his mother Donna Zaragoza in Bel Air on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Zaragoza is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, and use of dangerous weapon with intent to injure. He is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center on no bail.

