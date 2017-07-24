Former Attorney General Gansler Talks Strategy with New Harford Democratic Club

From the New Harford Democratic Club:
Minutes of the New Harford Democratic Club
Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Aberdeen Holiday Inn Express
President Steve Johnson opened the meeting at 7:01 pm
Johnson led those present in a pledge to the flag.
President Johnson thanked everybody for coming out and encouraged everyone to urge friends to come out and join with others working for our political future. He asked those present to stand and introduce themselves
Johnson also recognized Del Mary Ann Lisanti .Johnson also recognized Jason Robertson who recently won a seat on the Havre de Grace Council. Dave Fang county coordinator for candidate for congress Allison Galbreath was also introduced.
Treasurers report from George Harrison. He reported the current operating account has $23,388.04. Motion to approve passed unanimously.
He asked for a motion to approve the minutes from the May meeting. Approved unanimously.
He asked for reports for any other clubs but none was present.
Johnson asked for committee reports.
Voter Registration: Art Helton said voter registration was about to get underway. The target area is the Abingdon area which is in part of the 1st District. He noted that Republican Andy Harris, a Freedom Caucus member, will be challenged in the next election by one of the club’s members, Allison Galbreath. He noted that the area still has a large number of unregistered younger voters who need to be targeted.
Membership: George Harrison reported that the club recently sent out a mailer to encourage renewal of members. He noted that the club membership has increased over last year to about 200 members.
Issues: George Harrison noted that the county rezoning process is underway and there are public hearings being held. He noted that this is an opportunity for the public to have a say in how the county will develop in the next few years. He said one of the areas where the community is concerned is a parcel on route 152 between Harford Rd and Connelly Rd. He said this is an opportunity for citizens to learn and make their feelings known. He urges everyone to check the county website to see the proposed zoning changes.
Website: Jack Barham noted that postings are made daily. He said the latest news on former FBI head James Comey had been put on the website and that he regularly adds information from the Galbreath campaign. He also noted that he had signed up to ask a question Congressman Harris but that he was never called on. His question was about the voucher proposals but Harris apparently saw fit not to respond. He also noted that Harris was unhappy with the large turnouts for his in person meetings and declined to say if he would be having any more in the future.
Johnson then introduced Doug Gansler, former Attorney General, who has expressed interest in running for Governor.
Gansler said the two things going for Democrats is Trump and the large Democratic registration.
Gansler noted that he had been in public service for 24 years and has been out of for 2 years. In his last race he got 1.3 million votes. In the last election for governor there just more than 800,000. That’s a big loss. The African American vote did not turnout…the issues not pertinent to that group. The other group was middle class working white voters, who did turn out but voted for Hogan. How do we get those people back to the Democratic Party.
Hogan has been very disciplined. He has not mentioned Trump and has distanced himself from the President. Gansler then asked what do we know about Hogan. He listed three things: He beat cancer, lowered tolls, moved back the school opening dates, all positive with the public, things people remember. Most people consider him a good guy, good governor. How do you run against him?
One issue, the health care debate, the Republican position is untenable. His opposition to the sick leave bill. And the environment. All issues favoring Democrats.
As for himself, what does he want to do? He still has a yearning for public service, concerns for our younger people and he wants to do something about it. But as he looks at it right now, running against a well-funded Hogan campaign is not encouraging. But the party is going through a metamorphosis. Just where are we going as a party, he asked. It’s a tough road to navigate.
A question and answer session then ensued.
Meeting was adjourned at 8:24p.
Submitted by George Harrison, Acting Secretary.
Former Democrat says
Gansler – concerns for younger people. Yeah, he knows how to party with them.
Hogan strong!
Recent Former Republican says
Each political party needs to be torn down and rebuilt or if not do away with them.
Dirt City American says
Let’s add a few more kudos for the Governor: killed the Red Line, hasn’t crapped all over the Second Amendment like Frosh and O’Malley, and hasn’t stolen any furniture.
Hogan: “A good guy, a good governor” I like it. Thanks Doug.
Dirt City American says
A couple more attaboys for the Governor: didn’t “borrow” $500k from the hard working union folks and not pay it back (Brown) and didn’t cause us to lose the FBI HQ (Sue happy Frosh).
He's Not Perfect says
But the heroin crisis has only gotten worse in Maryland under Hogan. He’s not totally innocent. Yes, the mayor of Baltimore has responsibility as well. But unfortunately there has been little effective action from Hogan on the heroin problem.
Hogan says
You stupid liberals look at government as the solution to all the worlds ills. How about a little personal accountability?
The Governor can’t come in to your house and raise your kids and teach them drugs are not the answer.
He can’t stop addicts from jamming needles in their arms.
He can’t stop drugs from flooding in to our communities, when the federal Government has spent years allowing a porous border for endless streams of dope to come through.
Asked and answered says
The stupid RepulCONjobs and their president have trashed this country so much that experts say historically short of impeachment/conviction, a coup, civil war or break-up of the Republic, their not sure what will fix it. I personally pray it won’t come to any of those, but when the first load out of your mouth is an attack, you should expect a like response.
Just a guess says
Those must be alt right conspiracy “experts”.
Hogan says
What’s an attack? That Liberals think Big Government is the answer–that the Government can fix all problems? That is NOT an attack. That is a fact. That is basic political theory.
Maybe you should learn what your ideology stands for. When it boils down to it, it stands for Big Government to exert some form of control/input over all facets of life.
umpire says
Ideology aside, official call “Asked” is correct – your attack: “you stupid liberals”. At least “Asked” didn’t shit back on you too much. I dislike both groups of ideological idiots which is why I try to stay neutral otherwise I would tear both of you a new – well you know where I would be going with that.
Republicans been playing dems since '73 says
What experts? Bloomberg, CNN, Gawker Media, Dan Roderick?
just a few suggestions says
or perhaps Sean, Mark, Glenn and Alex?
Former Democrat says
OweMoney did absolutely nothing about heroin. Hogan brought it front and center and has made it part of his agenda.
taxpayer says
“Public service for 24 years” Love how so many politicians claim to be in public service and become extremely rich doing so. Not saying Gansler did this, just how these people talk about their years of public service and received 6-figure salaries and nice retirement programs. Most of them would not survive in the private sector as the performance of most government entities would not be successful in the free market. Public service is volunteer work, being paid to be a politician is a job, career, not public service.
Former Democrat says
Tell me how the country is “trashed”?
Stock market all time highs.
Lowest unemployment rate in 16 years.
Companies hiring and investing.
Illegals entering has dropped 50-70%.without a wall.
Coal Miners jobs coming back.
Business climate up.
If that’s trashing. I’ll take some more.
The only trashing I see is Dems/libs who can’t get over losing who go around protesting and trashing others.
Now go get some more Morning Joe with Mika. Good luck with “A Better Deal” LMAO.
In The Know says
Pure propaganda.
call them like you post them says
Former Democrat? Maybe like some throwback pre- Civil War southern democrat. You sound like some old guy who is bitter and trying to rally his faithful mindless followers on The Dagger. Laughing your ass off? Sounds like your talking out of your A-hole? I doubt you know anything about the stocks other than what you repeat from the Conjob websites. Typical mindless talking points.
are you kidding me? says
More Trump distortions from the mindless and gullible.
throw them all out R's and D's says
The two party system has become a malignancy to the basic framework of our functioning system. It creates people like “Former Democrat” – a pawn in a tribal society with each tribe doing as much as possible to destroy the other. The losers are the people and our country.
HYDESMANN says
Doug, please go back to Rehoboth and stay there with the kids.Maryland doesn’t’ want or need you.
Former Democrat says
Typical Dem reply jibber jabber. No facts. I’m not bitter. I’m enjoying the ride and reaping the benefits.
BTW Stock market up again today. That’s a fact Jack.
MAGA
mirror mirror says
bitter and you know it and bitter and you show it