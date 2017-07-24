Havre de Grace Installs 7th Little Free Library

From the City of Havre de Grace:

The City of Havre de Grace announced today it has installed its 7th Little Free Library at K9 Cody Dog Park located behind the Community Center at 100 Lagaret Ln.

The newest Little Free Library resembling a dog house was constructed by Council Member David Martin and painted by local artist Brittany Watson.

The Havre de Grace Little Free Library program was launched in 2016 as a way to promote reading and pubic art throughout the City. The little libraries allow people to take a book and or leave a book. Since 2016, over 2,500 books have been taken from a Havre de Grace Little Free Library.

“This has been a fun and worthwhile initiative,” said Mayor William T. Martin “The Little Free Library system our community is creating gives people access to free books while creatively enhancing our open-space areas.”

The City would like to encourage people to take a book, leave a book, or even create their very own Little Free Library. Anyone who has created a Little Free Library or is interested in creating one, please call City Hall at (410) 939-1800.