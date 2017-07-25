Harford County Chamber of Commerce Welcomes 2017-2018 Board of Directors

From the Harford County Chamber of Commerce:

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2017-2018 Board of Directors, chaired by Jay Ellenby of Safe Harbors Travel Group. The newest members of the Board include: Brianne Baccaro-Norris of Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra, Chartered; Brian Briggs of TIC Gums; Robin Luxon of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health; Ervin McDaniel of Baltimore Gas & Electric; and Mike Ray of SURVICE Engineering. The Chamber’s Board members are elected for terms of one to three years to govern and guide the Chamber by developing and implementing policies, supporting programs and activities, and generally ensuring that the Chamber’s mission is fulfilled over the course of the fiscal year.

Angela Rose, President & CEO of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the new Board, saying, “This fiscal year is an exciting and optimistic time for us. The Chamber is undergoing many changes to refine and focus our commitment to being the premier advocate and voice of business in Harford County. The Board of Directors is indispensable in making our ambitious plans become reality. Although the 2018 Fiscal Year has just begun, I am already very enthusiastic to begin working with this vibrant and diverse group of business leaders.”

Jay Ellenby, the incoming Chairman of the Board, is the President & CEO at Safe Harbors Travel Group, one of the largest corporate travel agencies in the United States. In addition to his new position at the Chamber, he serves as the Chairman of the American Society of Travel Agents. He is also a member of the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board, Visit Harford, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, and many others.

Brianne Baccaro-Norris is the Manager at Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra, Chartered. She has over 13 years of public accounting experience and has worked extensively on audit, review, compilation, and tax engagements in various for-profit and non-profit industries. She is a member of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce Young Member Committee and serves as Treasurer of The Historical Society of Harford County.

Brian Briggs, President of TIC Gums, has over 25 years of financial and operations experience. His former executive roles include tenures at Cyren, Sterling Capital Partners, SecureNet, Custom Direct, and EZShield.

Robin Luxon is Vice President of Corporate Planning, Marketing and Business Development at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. She has worked in the health care field for over 33 years. She is a Fellow at the American College of Health Care Executives and serves on the Board of several civic and professional organizations. Robin currently is a member of the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board, the Harford Leadership Academy Board, and the Havre de Grace Alliance Inc., Board.

Ervin McDaniel has been employed at BGE for over 21 years in various engineering, budget management and leadership roles. Currently, he is BGE’s External Affairs Manager and is responsible for building relationships with elected officials and business groups in Harford County, Baltimore County, and Cecil County. Ervin earned his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Morgan State University and an MBA from Loyola University Maryland.

Mike Ray is a Sector Manager at SURVICE Engineering, where he has worked for 20 years. He leads the Aberdeen Area Operation and the Aberdeen Research Operation in Belcamp, MD, in addition to other operations across the country. He currently serves on the NDIA T&E Executive Committee and previously he served as the president of the AUVSI Pathfinder Chapter.

The 2017-2018 Board of Director Officers are: Debi Williams of 1st Mariner Bank as Chair-Elect; Patrice Ricciardi of Freedom Federal Credit Union as Vice Chair of Finance; Jack Schammel of Leading Logic as Vice Chair of Administration; and Paige Boyle as Immediate Past Chair. Bob Bloom of WXCY 103.7 FM, Mary Hastler of the Harford County Public Library, and Lee Tayson of Liberty Mutual Insurance are Members-at-Large.

Members serving on the Board include Mary Ann Bogarty, Harford Bank; Randy Brunkhorst, State Farm Insurance; Pat Chambers, WebIXI, Inc.; Mark Dardozzi, Richlin Catering & Events Center; Denise Dregier, Harford Community College; Karen Holt, Harford County Office of Economic Development; Jillian Lader, Harford County Public Schools; Aaron Piccirilli, MedStar Franklin Square Hospital Center; Monica Worrell, Advanced Eye Care; and Dr. Mary Teddy Wray, Laurel Bush Family Dentistry.