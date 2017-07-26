Aberdeen Police Department Collects School Supplies for Children in Need

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department has begun their 2nd Annual P.A.C.K. Campaign. We will be collecting back packs and school supplies for Aberdeen children who need them. Once enough items have been donated, children will be able to pick up a backpack full of school supplies right here at the Aberdeen Police Department. Donations can be made at any time in the police department lobby located at 60 N. Parke Street. Below is a list of this year’s supplies that are needed for local schools:

Back Packs – No Wheels

Plastic Bags – Gallon, Quart & Sandwich

Tissues

Glue Sticks (no liquid glue)

Dry Erase Markers

Pencils – 12 packs (not mechanical or foil)

Pocket Folders w/ clips – solid colors

Pencil Pouches (zippered, no boxes)

Cap Erasers

Composition books, wide ruled

Scissors

Crayons – (24 packs of thin or 8packs of large)

Colored pencils

Loose Leaf Paper, Wide Ruled

Highlighters

Hand Sanitizer

Ear bud headphones

Play Dough (4 pack)