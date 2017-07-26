Bel Air Police Release Photo of Masked Taco Bell Armed Robber

From the Bel Air Police Department:

Detectives of the Bel Air Police Department are actively investigating the July 25th robbery that occurred at Taco Bell, located in the 500 block of Baltimore Pike in Bel Air.

The suspect to this incident would have been in the area from approximately 4:30am to 6:30am. Please review the attached still frames of video surveillance and contact Detective Alex Maro at amaro@belairmd.org with any information.