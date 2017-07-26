You are here: Home / Sirens / Bel Air Police Release Photo of Masked Taco Bell Armed Robber

Bel Air Police Release Photo of Masked Taco Bell Armed Robber

By 4 Comments

From the Bel Air Police Department:

Detectives of the Bel Air Police Department are actively investigating the July 25th robbery that occurred at Taco Bell, located in the 500 block of Baltimore Pike in Bel Air.

The suspect to this incident would have been in the area from approximately 4:30am to 6:30am. Please review the attached still frames of video surveillance and contact Detective Alex Maro at amaro@belairmd.org with any information.

Comments

  1. Probably says

    This cat is probably waiting for the section 8 housing in Forest Hill to open up. You know he is eligible. He can’t even afford a gun.

    1+
    Reply

  2. SoulCrusher says

    Love the “Dead Pool” mask! Did anybody think it was suspicious that a person dressed for winter was walking into a store in the middle of the summer? This guy had to have an accomplice waiting with an air conditioned vehicle. The vehicle had to be within a couple hundred feet of the store or else the culprit would pass out from the heat. All in all, this was incredible…..

    0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*