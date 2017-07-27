Harford County Sheriff’s Office Retired K-9 Ronin Loses Battle with Cancer

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
On Tuesday, Retired K-9 Ronin, sadly lost his battle with cancer.
Ronin was Cpl. Seilback’s third K-9 partner. He served this Agency from April of 2010 through November of 2016. Interesting note, Ronin was part of our first fully in-house Patrol Canine School, graduating in May of 2010. He got a “patrol” capture on his very first night in service, capturing a subject who had been breaking into cars in Abingdon. During his working career, he had 20 patrol apprehensions and 68 CDS apprehensions, several of which were felony narcotics cases, one of which was an inter-state Federal case that was tried in US District Ct in Washington DC – a case we won.
He was formally diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer on May 10 and given 3 to 6 months to live. In true HCSO K-9 form, Ronin fought hard until the end. He passed away peacefully and quietly, holding his favorite kong. Thank you for your service to the citizen’s of Harford County.
Comments
Courtney says
Prayers to this sweet pup & his partner in this difficult time
K says
Ronin is now keeping the peace at Rainbow Bridge. Cpl. Seilback, thank you and your former partner for your service to our community.
RU Kidding says
May Ronin rest in peace and the heartfelt thanks from many Harford County citizens he served and protected. Cpl. Seilback, prayers for comfort are with you for the loss of your loyal partner.