Harford County Sheriff’s Office Retired K-9 Ronin Loses Battle with Cancer

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On Tuesday, Retired K-9 Ronin, sadly lost his battle with cancer.

Ronin was Cpl. Seilback’s third K-9 partner. He served this Agency from April of 2010 through November of 2016. Interesting note, Ronin was part of our first fully in-house Patrol Canine School, graduating in May of 2010. He got a “patrol” capture on his very first night in service, capturing a subject who had been breaking into cars in Abingdon. During his working career, he had 20 patrol apprehensions and 68 CDS apprehensions, several of which were felony narcotics cases, one of which was an inter-state Federal case that was tried in US District Ct in Washington DC – a case we won.

He was formally diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer on May 10 and given 3 to 6 months to live. In true HCSO K-9 form, Ronin fought hard until the end. He passed away peacefully and quietly, holding his favorite kong. Thank you for your service to the citizen’s of Harford County.