Woman Stabbed Multiple Times in Aberdeen Domestic Assault

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On July 31, 2017 at approximately 11:35 PM, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Plaza Court. Officers arrived and located a female lying on the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

At the same time arriving officers encountered the victim’s boyfriend, later identified as Jose Anibal Cruz-Algarin, 38, standing near the crime scene holding a baby. Officers immediately noticed a knife protruding from Cruz-Algarin’s waistband, which he subsequently produced; however, he dropped the knife after receiving commands from officers to do so. Cruz-Algarin was arrested without incident. The child was uninjured.

Officers and Aberdeen Fire Department EMS immediately provided medical treatment to the victim. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries she was flown by Maryland State Police Medivac to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment. At the time of this press release the victim is in serious, but stable condition. It was determined she suffered from eight stab wounds.

Jose Anibal Cruz-Algarin was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, First and Second Degree Assault, Dangerous Weapons Possession with Intent to Injure and Reckless Endangerment. He has been transported to the Harford County Detention Center for processing.