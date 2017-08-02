You are here: Home / Sirens / 5 Years After Kidnapping, Updated Sketch of Vi Ripken Abductor Released

5 Years After Kidnapping, Updated Sketch of Vi Ripken Abductor Released

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department has received an updated age progression composite sketch of the man suspected of abducting Vi Ripken on July 24, 2012.

The Aberdeen Police Department and the Baltimore FBI have maintained an active and ongoing criminal investigation since the abduction. The attached side by side photo contains the original composite sketch from 5 years ago, alongside a new artist’s rendering of what the suspect would look like having aged 5 years.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Divel at 410-272-2121, extension 132.

  1. SoleCrusher says

    Apparently our noses and lips completely change their shape every five years. We also get more colorful.

  2. Aberdump Thug Life says

    If this was for anyone else the case would have already been closed and we would never hear about it again. How many unsolved homicides, rapes and Robberies does APD have? Yet they focus on Vi Ripken, SMH.

    • Really? says

      And she wasn’t even hurt, and she was returned safely to her home a day later.
      Quit wasting our tax dollars on this non-event (if it even happened at all!)

    • Just the facts says

      Cal’s divorced, like all your information old, out of date and no longer relevant.

      Troll elsewhere

  6. LeSkeptique says

    If anyone wants to believe the story put forth in the media, go right ahead. To the rest of us, this caper stinks like the dumpster at Long John Silver’s.

  7. Mr. Jackson says

    Mr. Facts Man. Of course I knew that. I was trying to inject some humor. Get over it.
    Enjoy your morning Joe. Go back to trolling yourself.

