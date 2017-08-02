5 Years After Kidnapping, Updated Sketch of Vi Ripken Abductor Released

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department has received an updated age progression composite sketch of the man suspected of abducting Vi Ripken on July 24, 2012.

The Aberdeen Police Department and the Baltimore FBI have maintained an active and ongoing criminal investigation since the abduction. The attached side by side photo contains the original composite sketch from 5 years ago, alongside a new artist’s rendering of what the suspect would look like having aged 5 years.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Divel at 410-272-2121, extension 132.