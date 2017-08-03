Fallston Man Arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:

A Harford County man was arrested and charged Tuesday afternoon after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Alexander Nyce, 19, of Fallston, MD. He is charged with one count of possession and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Nyce was arrested without incident after investigators from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search and seizure warrant at his residence.

The Harford County Child Advocacy Center became involved after receiving a tip from ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) regarding an unknown subject, later identified as Nyce, uploading an image of child pornography to an online messaging account.

During the search warrant at Nyce’s residence investigators recovered multiple items of computer equipment, personal electronics and digital storage media belonging to Nyce. Investigation is ongoing.