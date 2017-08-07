Water and Sewer Rate Increases Coming for Aberdeen Residents

From the City of Aberdeen:

CITY OF ABERDEEN WATER AND SEWER

Changes to billing rates

Aberdeen residents will see an increase in their next water and sewer rates. For the city staff living in Aberdeen too, we aren’t happy about the prospects either. However, here’s some of reasoning behind the changes:

Sewer Rates: Aberdeen’s waste water plant is nearly 35 years old. Not only is the plant aging, as with any complex infrastructure, there are regulations, improvements and the need to continue safely and effectively serving the public. We’ve reached a point where it’s essential to replace several pieces of large, expensive equipment as well as make some long overdue repairs and general improvements throughout the plant.

Water Rates: You may recall in 2015 Harford County raised county-wide water rates with a plan for increases in each of the next 5 years. We’re three year into that process with Aberdeen purchasing a lot of water from the County. And just like with the waste water plant, our water system is aging which drives the need for additional upkeep and expansion as the city grows.

The State of Maryland requires water and sewer systems to be financially self-sustaining, meaning we don’t use tax dollars to operate and maintain those activities. While the accounts are in the “black,” there are no excesses in Aberdeen’s water and sewer funds. We’re making every effort to keep water and sewer rates as low as possible yet provide safe, clean products in a predicable manner. Like with your household budget, the cost of materials, in our case chemicals, electricity, equipment and manpower continues to rise. Monitor how much water you use and make an effort to economize. You’ll see a noticeable difference on your quarterly bill. If you have questions or suggestions give us a call at City Hall, (410) 272-1600.