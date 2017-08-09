Harford Community College Foundation Board Elects 6 New Members

From the Harford Community College Foundation:

Harford Community College Foundation’s board of directors elected six new members, each for a three-year term.

The new board members are Andy Guckert, vice president, M&T Bank; Catherine Hryncewich, recently retired from Ashley Addiction Treatment, where she served as vice president of development; Sharon B. Jacobs, CEO, Strategic Alliances Group, Inc ; David H. Milton, director of marketing, BGE; Lee Tayson, insurance agent, Liberty Mutual; and Terry Troy, administrative assistant, Wright Financial Group.

Members of the Harford Community College Foundation board raise funds for scholarships and programs to benefit students and enhance the quality of teaching and learning. There serve as advocates for the College in the community.

“We are fortunate to have such talented leaders join our foundation board,” said F. Scott Keck, chair of the Harford Community College Foundation board. “The coming year is an important milestone for Harford Community College–the 60th anniversary of its founding. We in Harford County truly benefit from having such a highly regarded institution of higher education in our community. As a board, we are honored to be part of that history and look forward to our board’s work having a positive impact on the College in the future.”

Harford Community College Foundation was established in 1989 to identify and secure community and individual support for the College through educational and student-support programs and activities. The foundation also works to increase scholarships, grants and loans for students and to expand the endowment program for scholarships/grants and campus activities. The foundation holds several fundraising events during the year including a summer golf tournament and a wine expo during the winter. For more information, visit harford.edu.