United Way of Central Maryland Announces $195,000 for Education, Financial Stability and Health in Harford County

From the United Way of Central Maryland:

United Way of Central Maryland today announced $195,000 in grants for programming supporting the organization’s goal of improving the lives of Harford County residents. United Way’s grants will support the overall mission to help low-income individuals and families in Harford County obtain the necessities of a better life: education, housing, employment and health.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our supporters who allow us to invest in programs and organizations that make a real impact in Harford County,” said Len Parrish, chair of United Way of Central Maryland’s Harford County partnership board and Housing and Community Development director for Harford County Government. “Our hope is that these grants help build a solid foundation for struggling individuals and families living in our community.”

The eight community operating grants totaling $120,000 include:

· Associated Catholic Charities, $20,000 to support their housing programming.

· Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County, $20,000 to help with the organization’s education programs.

· Edgewood Community Support Center, $7,500 to assist with their health initiatives.

· Harford Community Action Agency, $20,000 to support the organization’s health programming.

· Harford Family House, $20,000 to support their housing programs.

· Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, $5,000 to help with their health programming.

· The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, $7,500 to support their workforce development and income programming.

· The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, $20,000 to support their housing programs.

An additional $75,000 is also being invested in United Way’s family stability programming, which will be operated by United Way in partnership with Harford County Public Schools.

A multi-faceted approach to supporting the region’s most vulnerable citizens, United Way’s family stability programs work to get struggling families back on track by helping them obtain housing and assisting them in gaining access to food, healthcare, employment and education.

Since its launch in May 2012, United Way’s Family Stability programs across central Maryland have ensured that more than 1,200 families stayed in their homes, or were rapidly rehoused if they had already lost their homes. This also means that 99.7 percent of the children in these families avoided having to change schools.

Earlier this year, United Ways in Maryland released the ALICE® (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report which found that 34 percent of households in Harford County can’t afford the state’s high cost of living and don’t earn enough to afford basic necessities.

These new grants will help to continue this important work to provide families the support and resources they need and strengthen communities across central Maryland.

For more information about United Way of Central Maryland’s work, or to join our fight to create meaningful, measurable and lasting change for people throughout our region, visit www.uwcm.org.