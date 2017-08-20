Car Crash Knocks Out Power, Sparks House Fire in Joppa

A power outage in Joppa early Sunday morning, caused when a car crashed into a utility pole, is being blamed for sparking a fire in the office of a home in the area.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1100 block of Mountain Road South in Joppa for the report of a fire in a two-story, single-family dwelling.

The area experienced power loss after a nearby auto accident on Philadelphia Road included a vehicle striking a pole. The occupant of the dwelling heard a loud ‘boom’ sound and noticed the home had lost power. Approximately 15 minutes later, she heard the smoke alarms sounding and observed smoke coming from an office. The woman closed the office door and exited the home with her 5-year-old daughter and called 911.

Twenty firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the call and had the single-alarm fire under control within 5 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the first caused $5,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

Deputy State Fire Marshals credit smoke alarms with alerting the occupant to the fire as well as to the occupant for closing the door to the room of origin; subsequently containing the fire to the office only.