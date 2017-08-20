Harford Community Action Agency Receives $20,000 United Way Grant to Begin Case Management in Food Pantry

From the Harford Community Action Agency:

Harford Community Action Agency received a $20,000 grant from United Way of Central Maryland to begin case management in the food pantry.

With this grant, Harford Community Action Agency begins to move from a traditional food pantry model to one that includes case management during every client visit, building both measureable food security and self-sufficiency.

This new program will connect clients with financial coaching, government benefits, resume building, job searching and education development through one-on-one meetings with a trained caseworker who will help them achieve economic stability and self-sufficiency.

Harford Community Action Agency provides assistance to Harford County individuals and families who are experiencing financial hardships in meeting their housing, food, energy/heating and/or budget and family counseling needs.

“Harford Community Action Agency is critically important to our most vulnerable citizens,” said Len Parrish, Harford County United Way Partnership Board chair who is also director of Harford County Housing and Community Development.

“Preventing hunger and homelessness in Harford County is a vital mission of the United Way, and we are pleased to partner with HCAA in this life-saving effort.”

During the previous fiscal year, Harford Community Action Agency provided help to approximately 25,000 individuals through one or more of its programs.

“We are very grateful to United Way of Central Maryland for the grant so we can move to a new and better way of helping individuals and families who use the food pantry,” said Pamela J. Craig, executive director of Harford Community Action Agency. “The grant will allow us to implement a comprehensive approach to helping individuals and families with a multitude of needs. Studies show food pantries that offer case management build both measureable food security and self-sufficiency.”

Harford Community Action Agency supports and encourages individuals and families on their path to self-sufficiency. To make a donation or for more information, visit harfordcaa.org.