Harford County Public Schools PARCC Data Released for 2016-2017 School Year

From Harford County Public Schools:

Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) data for all students in each district across the state was released August 22, 2017, on www.mdreportcard.org.

PARCC exams are the assessments aligned to Maryland’s College and Career Ready Standards, which set higher standards for student learning. This is the third year for PARCC testing. The assessments go beyond the fill-in-the-blank and multiple-choice models of standardized tests by emphasizing the need for students to demonstrate critical thinking, problem solving, and clear writing. PARCC assessments are scored by five performance levels, where a performance level of 4 indicates the student met the expectations and a performance level of 5 indicates the student exceeded the expectations.

During the 2016-17 school year, middle school students enrolled in Algebra I participated in the PARCC Algebra I assessment, and middle school students enrolled in Geometry participated in the PARCC Geometry assessment. Therefore, this group of students’ results are part of their respective subjects and not their grade level.

PARCC resources for parents and guardians are available on the school system’s website, hcps.org, by clicking the ‘Maryland College & Career-Ready Standards and PARCC’ button on the left-hand side of

the homepage.

Individual student reports will be released September 12, 2017. Further information regarding the individual student reports can be located at www.understandthescore.org.