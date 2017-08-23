Harford County Public Schools PARCC Data Released for 2016-2017 School Year

From Harford County Public Schools:
Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) data for all students in each district across the state was released August 22, 2017, on www.mdreportcard.org.
PARCC exams are the assessments aligned to Maryland’s College and Career Ready Standards, which set higher standards for student learning. This is the third year for PARCC testing. The assessments go beyond the fill-in-the-blank and multiple-choice models of standardized tests by emphasizing the need for students to demonstrate critical thinking, problem solving, and clear writing. PARCC assessments are scored by five performance levels, where a performance level of 4 indicates the student met the expectations and a performance level of 5 indicates the student exceeded the expectations.
During the 2016-17 school year, middle school students enrolled in Algebra I participated in the PARCC Algebra I assessment, and middle school students enrolled in Geometry participated in the PARCC Geometry assessment. Therefore, this group of students’ results are part of their respective subjects and not their grade level.
PARCC resources for parents and guardians are available on the school system’s website, hcps.org, by clicking the ‘Maryland College & Career-Ready Standards and PARCC’ button on the left-hand side of
the homepage.
Individual student reports will be released September 12, 2017. Further information regarding the individual student reports can be located at www.understandthescore.org.
Comments
Can a van drive them away says
Here are the results of what Barbara and her crack team of misfits have done to the county school system. Central office has as much direction (and looks as rediculous) as a dog chasing it’s tail. The only true focus they have refined is blame-shifting.
Which way did he go says
Meanwhile, Farmer Earl with his school busses supplied to the school as a contractor is getting rich quick, paying semi retired drivers a low wage and no benefits.
Yep, I’m jealous too. It’s a good gimmick.
RU Kidding says
If I understand correctly, most of the teaching curriculum revolves around this testing. How is “critical thinking” taught? It’s time the governor puts pressure on the school board to end Common Core Standards and return to educating our children, not educating them for tests. Oh, but that would mean a loss in federal dollars to the school system now wouldn’t it? We can see where the priority in education lies and it’s not our children.