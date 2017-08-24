23-Yr-Old Bel Air Woman Charged with Murdering Man in Havre de Grace

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On July 20, 2017, just after 3 a.m., Havre de Grace Police Officers responded to an address in the 800 block of Lafayette Street regarding suspicious circumstances where a male subject was in his residence bleeding and vomiting.

When officers arrived they observed large amounts of blood and began rendering aid. The man was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was identified as Andrew Pizanis, white male, 20 years of age. This was an ongoing investigation by detectives of the Havre de Grace Police Department.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for the State of Maryland determined that Mr. Pizanis’s death is a homicide.

On August 23, 2017, Havre de Grace Detectives investigating the case obtained an arrest warrant for Aubri Grace Pluhar charging her with 2nd Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, and 1st degree Assault. Pluhar turned herself into authorities without incident. The case appears to be the results of a domestic incident.