Deputies Make Arrest in Edgewood Stabbing

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a stabbing that occurred in Edgewood five hours earlier.

On August 23, 2017, at approximately 3:38 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Jacob Street in Edgewood for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, Chester Derrick Osborne, 32, of Edgewood suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. Medics from the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company treated Osborne at the scene and subsequently transported him by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The initial investigation indicated the victim engaged in a verbal altercation with a black male suspect in a common area in the 100 block of Jacob Street. The altercation escalated and ended when the suspect stabbed Osborne. The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Detectives continued their investigation and developed a suspect, identified as Roland Henry, 39, of Edgewood, Maryland. At approximately 8:45 p.m., deputies received information regarding Henry’s location. Deputies were dispatched to the address and he was taken into custody without incident and transported to CID for questioning.

After being interviewed by Sheriff’s Office detectives, Henry was charged with first and second degree assault, as well as third and fourth degree burglary. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bail.