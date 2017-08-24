Fire Marshal Investigates Pair of Trash Fires Set in Edgewood

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a pair of intentionally set fires that were ignited at commercial facilities in Edgewood over this week.

On Wednesday, just before 8:15 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the Walgreens in the 1000 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood for the report of a trash can fire.

Ten firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded, but the fire was extinguished prior to their arrival.

The fire was discovered by an employee in the interior of the men’s bathroom. The preliminary cause was deemed to be incendiary, due to unknown person(s) igniting combustibles within a trash can.

Security camera photographs show the suspects entering the store and intentionally igniting combustibles within the bathroom trash can. Anyone able to identify any of individuals in the included photographs, are asked to contact the Bel Air office of the State Fire Marshal at (410) 836-4844.

A day earlier, just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the rear of a one-story commercial shopping center in the 600 block of Edgewood Road for the report of a trash fire.

Ten firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Company responded, but the fire was extinguished prior to their arrival.

The fire was discovered by a passerby at the exterior rear of the building. The preliminary cause of the fire was deemed to be incendiary, due to unknown person(s) igniting combustibles on top of a metal natural gas supply manhole cover.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is asked to the Bel Air office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 836-4844.