Section of Lapidum Road in Havre de Grace to Close for Retaining Wall Repair

From Harford County government:

Harford County’s Department of Public Works will be closing Lapidum Road between Stafford Road and Webster Lapidum Road in Havre de Grace to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, for repairs to the adjacent retaining wall. The closure will begin on or about Tuesday, September 5 and continue for approximately two weeks. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions regarding this closure may be directed to Naveed Shah, Civil Engineer III, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3545 ext. 1395.

For an online map of existing and planned county road closures, please visit the county webpage, http://arcg.is/2rx2fN2.