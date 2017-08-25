Truck Stolen in Edgewood Found Aflame in Susquehanna State Park

A truck stolen in Edgewood last weekend was found on fire in Susquehanna State Park early on Thursday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Craigs Corner and Stafford Road in Susquehanna State Park for the report of a vehicle fire.

Ten firefighters from the Level Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire and had it under control within 20 minutes.

The fire was discovered by a passerby and had originated in the interior passenger compartment of the 2004 Ford F-250 dump truck. The preliminary cause was deemed to be incendiary.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $5,500 in damage to the vehicle. There were no reported injuries.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the Edgewood area on the evening of August 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.