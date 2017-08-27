Fire Significantly Damages Long Bar Harbor Home

It took 50 firefighters nearly a half-hour to extinguish a fire on Saturday, which significantly damaged a Long Bar Harbor home.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of Long Bar Harbor Road in Abingdon for the report of a fire in a two-story, single-family dwelling.

The owner was inside his home when he smelled smoke. Upon checking for the source, he discovered the fire on the rear porch and called 911.

Fifty firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Company responded to the fire and had it under control within 25 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $250,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.