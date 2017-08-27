Harford Community College Board of Trustees Approves Faculty Promotions

From Harford Community College:
Dr. Dianna G. Phillips, President of Harford Community College, is pleased to announce that the Board of Trustees approved the following faculty promotions at its August meeting.
· Claudia Brown from Associate Professor to Professor of Mass Communications
· Dr. Scott Schaeffer from Associate Professor to Professor of Biology
· Sonia Galvan from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Nursing
Comments
Harford County Citizen says
Did the chick on the left realize it’s PICTURE DAY? A blowdryer out of the shower would have helped a lot!