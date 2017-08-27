You are here: Home / Schools / Harford Community College Board of Trustees Approves Faculty Promotions

Harford Community College Board of Trustees Approves Faculty Promotions

From Harford Community College:

Dr. Dianna G. Phillips, President of Harford Community College, is pleased to announce that the Board of Trustees approved the following faculty promotions at its August meeting.

· Claudia Brown from Associate Professor to Professor of Mass Communications

· Dr. Scott Schaeffer from Associate Professor to Professor of Biology

· Sonia Galvan from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Nursing

