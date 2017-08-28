17-Yr-Old from Bel Air Killed in Churchville Crash

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police is investigating a single car vehicle collision that took place this morning in Harford County.

Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded at 5:45 a.m. to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Level Road (MD Rt. 155) in the area of McCommons Road in Churchville, Maryland.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2001 Toyota 4Runner was travelling west on Level Road, when for unknown reasons the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The operator, James Pope, 17, of Bel Air, was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Level Road was closed for approximately 2 1/2 hours while troopers conducted their investigation, which is ongoing.