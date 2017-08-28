Havre de Grace Police Recover Loaded Handgun from Convicted Felon

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:
On August 18, 2017, between 1830 hours and 2015 hours, members of the Havre de Grace Operations Unit were conducting a counter drug operation in the 600 block of N. Stokes Street. While working the operation officers recovered a loaded handgun off a convicted felon who should not be in possession of a fire arm.
Matthew Coleman Oakes was arrested and charged with possession of a hand gun with a felony conviction, hand gun on his person, and several other weapons violations. Oakes is a prohibited offender with multiple convictions for crimes of violence and drugs.
If you know where any illegal guns and drugs are being used in Have de Grace please contact the Havre de Grace Operations Unit at 410-939-2121.
Comments
Arturro Nasney says
Wouldn’t it be nice if this POS were placed under a jail somewhere this time?
Bill of Rights says
Queue a response from SOULCRUSHER who will speak to the corrupt courts who allowed this to happen.
SoulCrusher says
You shouldn’t call my name, because I will be here ready for comment. However, I don’t know why you would think that I would believe this to be a corrupt action by the courts. From the information given in the article, it seems that the police acted within the guidelines of the law. I don’t even think the courts had anything to do with this. Clearly, you are thoughtless and probably even soulless….