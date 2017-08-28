Havre de Grace Police Recover Loaded Handgun from Convicted Felon

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On August 18, 2017, between 1830 hours and 2015 hours, members of the Havre de Grace Operations Unit were conducting a counter drug operation in the 600 block of N. Stokes Street. While working the operation officers recovered a loaded handgun off a convicted felon who should not be in possession of a fire arm.

Matthew Coleman Oakes was arrested and charged with possession of a hand gun with a felony conviction, hand gun on his person, and several other weapons violations. Oakes is a prohibited offender with multiple convictions for crimes of violence and drugs.

If you know where any illegal guns and drugs are being used in Have de Grace please contact the Havre de Grace Operations Unit at 410-939-2121.