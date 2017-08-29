Bel Air Police Seek Power Tool Thieves

From the Bel Air Police Department:

The Bel Air Police Department is investigating a theft of power tools from the Bel Air Home Depot that occurred on Monday, August 28, 2017 at approximately 1600 hours.

The suspects are described as a black male, wearing a baseball hat, Puma white t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers. The second suspect is a black female, weaing her hair up in a pont tail, gray shirt and dark colored pants.

If you have any information as to the identity of these two suspects, please contact Det. Alex Maro at 410-638-4524 or amaro@belairmd.org.