Public Meeting Set to Discuss Future of Healthcare in Harford and Cecil Counties

From Del. Mary Ann Lisanti:

REMINDER

Upper Chesapeake Health,

Vision 2020

Public Information Meeting

Future of Healthcare in Harford and Cecil Counties

Wednesday, August 30, 2017, 6-8 PM

Level Fire Hall, 3633 Level Village Road

Havre de Grace, MD 21078

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health will be hosting their Vision 2020 Public Information Meeting Wednesday, August 30th, 2017 from 6-8pm at the Level Fire Hall, 3633 Level Village Rd in (Level) Havre de Grace for anyone interested in hearing more about their plans. This is your opportunity to learn about the proposed Psychiatric Hospital with a Freestanding Medical facility proposed to be located at the I-95 and Rt.155 interchange near Bulle Rock. They will discuss planned changes that will affect the future of healthcare provided to our community.

As recently as today, I met with Lyle Sheldon, President and CEO of Upper Chesapeake to stay abreast of this situation and to again, express my continued concern for the level of healthcare provided to this community and for the future of Harford Memorial Hospital’s nearly 800 employees. I believe a comprehensive plan that includes local and state governments working together with Upper Chesapeake to protect the quality of life and character of this community would be the most effective way to respond to the impending closure of Harford Memorial Hospital.

Regrettably, a prior commitment will likely prevent me from personally attending tomorrow nights meeting. My Legislative Director, Adam Hiob will attend to represent me, take questions and provide any information you may desire. The meeting will be transcribed so that I will be able to review everyone’s questions.

Lastly, it is imperative that you stay informed and engaged so that together we can secure access to the highest possible quality of healthcare service for our community,

All the best.

Mary Ann Lisanti,

Delegate, District 34A