Nominations Open for Harford County Commission on Disabilities’ 2017 Employment Recognition Awards

From Harford County government:

The Harford County Commission on Disabilities is seeking nominations for its annual Employment Recognition Luncheon in October, marking Disability Employment Awareness Month. The luncheon and award ceremony highlight the accomplishments of employees with disabilities, and recognize employers who give them the opportunity to join the workforce.

Awards in several categories will be given to the person or organization that consistently supports the advancement of individuals with disabilities in the workplace. Nominations are now being accepted for the following awards: Employee of the Year, Employer of the Year, Harford County Student Worker of the Year, Accessibility Award, Ruth Helen Thompson Memorial Community Service Award, Media Award, Volunteer of the Year, and Veteran of the Year.

Anyone can nominate a person, business or other organization that has made an impact in someone’s life or in the community as a whole. Nomination forms and details for each award category are available online at http://bit.ly/2xs7hxP or by contacting Rachel Harbin, Harford County disabilities coordinator, at 410-638-3373. The deadline for nomination submissions is Wednesday, September 27.

This year’s theme for National Disability Employment Awareness Month is “Inclusion Drives Innovation.” The theme reminds employers and the community that employees with disabilities enhance the workplace and celebrates their diverse and valuable contributions, skills and talents. Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased by contacting Rachel Harbin at 410-638-3373 or disability@harfordcountymd.gov.

The Harford County Commission on Disabilities, in the Department of Community Services was established in 1995 to serve as the voice of the disability community in Harford County.