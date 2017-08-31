Baltimore Man Arrested after Fleeing from Police by Car, Foot in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On August 30, 2017 at approximately 5:15 PM, an Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 200 block of N. Philadelphia Blvd. Upon making contact with the operator, later identified as, Domonique Akeem Johnson from the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road in Baltimore, Mr. Johnson fled the traffic stop.

A brief vehicle pursuit ensued that resulted in Mr. Johnson colliding with a median on Aberdeen Thruway (SR22) near Post Road. Mr. Johnson then fled the vehicle on foot and into the woods towards the Highland Commons community. An assisting officer located Mr. Johnson on Taft Street and a foot pursuit began. Mr. Johnson was apprehended on the same street. Mr. Johnson was charged with various criminal and traffic related offenses.

After the incident, a citizen contacted the police department to report that Mr. Johnson’s vehicle came in contact with her vehicle when he initially fled the scene. The damage was superficial and on the left front side.