Applicant Sought for Harford County Public School System Ethics Panel

From Harford County Public Schools:

The Board of Education of Harford County is seeking applications from interested county citizens to fill an opening on the school system’s Ethics Panel. The Ethics Panel reviews inquiries concerning potential violations of ethics on the part of school employees or Board members, provides advisory opinions regarding ethics issues and receives financial disclosure forms required to be filed by Board members and certain Board employees.

Ethics Panel members serve for a term of five years, appointed at staggered intervals. Members are appointed by the Board of Education and may serve two full terms. Ethics Panel members serve without compensation but are reimbursed for travel and other expenses related to their service.

Applicants should send a letter of interest accompanied by a biographical sketch to: Patrick P. Spicer, Esquire, General Counsel, Board of Education of Harford County, 102 S. Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, Maryland 21014, by October 1, 2017.

For more information, please call 410-638-4005.