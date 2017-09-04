Public Meeting Set for Proposed Tire Processing Facility in Joppa

From Harford County Councilman Mike Perrone:

I’m sending out this “special edition” of the District A Newsletter to make

everyone aware of a public meeting being held by the Maryland Department

of the Environment at The Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company’s main

house on Tuesday, September 5 at 6:30 p.m. (see below).

The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss the permitting of a “Tire

Gasification Pyrolysis” facility at the Auston Tire Transfer and Processing

facility located on Pauls Lane off of Route 7 in Joppa. (This is located in

Council District B, but it is also less than 1,000 feet from Route 40, which is

the dividing line between Districts A and B.) “Pyro” of course stands out because it is the rootword for “fire” in Greek. It is probably safe to say that the outright incineration of tires (which took place for many years at the old Waste to Energy facility at the Magnolia gate to the Proving Ground) produces more toxins than tire pyrolysis (which involves extracting the recyclable stuff from tires indoors and burning the rest), but still… if the process was totally clean, MDE wouldn’t be holding a meeting on it.

So how clean would an operation like this actually be? That is a question for MDE… this is pretty new technology and that’s a question that I can’t even try to answer. My first priority is to get word out that this proposal is out there, having just been made aware of this matter this week. Now, I’m turning to the County Zoning Code. While air quality issues fall under the jurisdiction of the State, land use falls under the jurisdiction of the County. I’ll follow up on the Zoning Code angle of this in my September newsletter, if not sooner.

So the bottom line for now is – if you can make it to the MDE meeting on September 5, come.

People often complain of development projects after the time for the community to comment and push back has already passed. In this case, that time has not yet passed.

————————————————————-

From Friends of Harford:

Notice of Application and Informational Meeting

RE: Tire Processing Facility- Joppa

Meeting Time: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 6:30pm

Meeting Place: Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company-1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa, MD 21085

The Department of the Environment, Air and Radiation Management Administration (ARA) received a permit-to-construct application from Auston Transfer and Processing Facility on May 18, 2017 with supplements received on June 30, 2017 for one (1) Tire Gasification Pyrolysis Conversion Process. The proposed installation will be located at 1202 Pauls Lane, Joppa MD 21085.

An Informational Meeting will be held on September 5, 2017 at 6:30 pm at the Joppa Magnolia Volune Fire Company, 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa, MD 21085

Pursuant to the Environmental Article, Section 1-603, Annotated Code of Maryland, the information meeting has been scheduled so that citizens can discuss the application and the permit review process with the applicant and the Department.

Copies of the application and other supporting documents are available for public inspection. Ask for Docket #13-17 at the following locations during normal business hours.

Maryland Department of the Environment Air and Radiation Administration

1800 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230

Joppa Branch of the Harford County Public Library

655 Towne Center Drive- Joppa, MD 21085

—————————————————

DEPARTMENT OF THE ENVIRONMENT AIR AND RADIATION ADMINISTRATION NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INFORMATIONAL MEETING

The Maryland Department of the Environment, Air and Radiation Administration (ARA) received a permit-to-construct application from Auston Transfer and Processing Facility on May 18, 2017 with supplements received on June 30, 2017 for one (1) Tire Gasification Pyrolysis Conversion Process. The proposed installation will be located at 1202 Pauls Lane, Joppa, MD 21085.

An Informational Meeting will be held on September 5, 2017 6:30 p.m. at the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa, MD 21085. Pursuant to the Environmental Article, Section 1-603, Annotated Code of Maryland, the Informational Meeting has been scheduled so that citizens can discuss the application and the permit review process with the applicant and the Department.

Copies of the application are available for public inspection. Ask for Docket #13-17 at the following locations during normal business hours.

Maryland Department of the Environment

Air and Radiation Administration

1800 Washington Boulevard

Baltimore, MD 21230

Harford County Public Library

Joppa Branch

655 Towne Center Drive

Joppa, MD 21085

(410) 612-1660

The Department will provide an interpreter for deaf and hearing impaired persons provided that a request is made for such service at least five (5) day prior to the meeting. Further information may be obtained by calling Ms. Shannon Heafey at 410-537-4433.

George S. Auburn, Jr., Director

Air and Radiation Administration