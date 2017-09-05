Abingdon Walmart Expansion; Fallston Residential Development Proposed

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 9:00am

Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

Wal-Mart Constant Friendship – Located East of Constant Friendship Blvd. & West of Veterans Memorial Highway (Route 24); North of Arundel Ct.; Tax Map 61; Parcel 103; Lot 1 First Election District; Council A.

Plan No. S372-2017 Expansion of 66,559 sf to existing structure to total 187,216 sf; 13.52 Acres; CI. Received 07-20-17 Walmart Real Estate Bus. Trust/Bohler Engineering

Harlan’s Glance – Sec. 3 Lot 11 Located at the end of Peery Drive; West of Goucher Way Tax Map 42; Parcel 49; Lot 11; Third Election District; Council District E.

Plan No. P394-2017 Create one additional residential lot; 2 acres; AG. Received 08-01-17 Harlan’s Glance, LLC Wilson Deegan & Associates, Inc.

Hamilton’s Reserve – Located on the South side of Harford Rd. (Route 147); West of Connolly Rd.; Tax Map 55; Parcels 107, 382, & 428.; Third Election District; Council District B.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. C413-2017 Revise previously approved concept plan by adding additional acreage & residential lots; 37.801 acres; R2/B3. Received 08-09-17 John & Charles Lasek/2091 Harford Road, LLC/HC Ventures, LLC; Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc.

