President Trump’s Decision to End DACA Policy Debated

From Congressman Andy Harris:

President Trump is Rolling Back Obama Overreach on Immigration

On September 5, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the end of the policy known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). This 2012 policy allowed illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children to request deferred action on their immigration status and seek work authorization for two-year periods. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) issued the following statement in support of the decision to end this policy:

“I strongly support President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy. The Obama-era policy is a gross overreach of executive power and undermined the authority of the legislative branch. President Trump is returning that power to Congress.”

From the Maryland Office of the Attorney General:

President Trump’s Decision to End DACA will impact over 10,000 Maryland DREAMers

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today issued the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. There are approximately 10,000 current DACA recipients working and going to school in Maryland. Ending the program would constitute a $509.4 million loss in the state of Maryland’s annual GDP.

“President Trump’s action to end DACA today is a shameful attack on 800,000 young people who have grown up in this country and are making important contributions to our economy, and to our educational and civic institutions. Most recently, many have taken heroic actions as first responders in the recent devastating floods in Texas and are poised to help rebuild the state. Ending this program will break families apart, deprive thousands of the work opportunities and education that will help them support themselves and their families, and rob employers of a diverse and committed work force.

Our country has already invested in these DREAMers – the next generation of teachers, skilled workers, and business owners – and we must find a way to continue that commitment. Turning our backs on them is the wrong choice.

My office is evaluating all potential options to protect these DREAMers and their families.”