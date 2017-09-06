Harford County Residents Urged to Plan Ahead for Disasters During National Preparedness Month

From Harford County government:

September is National Preparedness Month: “Disasters Don’t Plan Ahead. You Can.”

Hurricane Harvey is a tragic reminder that catastrophic weather events can happen anywhere, anytime. September is National Preparedness Month and now is the time to review your emergency plans, make sure your support networks are in place, and update your home’s disaster supply kit.

“September and October are usually Harford County’s most active hurricane and tropical storm months,” Edward Hopkins, Harford County’s director of Emergency Services, said. “A prepared community is a resilient community that will recover faster from the devastating effects of a disaster.”

The Harford County Department of Emergency Services recommends that you stay informed, make a plan, and build a kit to help your family and pets survive until help arrives.

To stay informed before and during events, register now to receive Harford County emergency notifications at https://harfordcounty.bbcportal.com/. For emergency broadcasts, listen to radio stations WXCY 103.7 FM and WHFC 91.1 FM.

Make plans with your family before an emergency by considering the following:

•Where are the nearest safe locations, and how will we get there?

•How will we communicate if cellphone, Internet, or landlines are not working?

•How will I let loved ones know that I am safe?

•Where is our meeting place following an emergency?

•How will I care for my pets?

Prepare a basic emergency kit ahead of time and include:

•One gallon of water per person, per day, for at least three days for drinking and sanitation;

•A minimum three-day supply of non-perishable food;

•Battery-powered radio;

•Flashlight and extra batteries;

•First aid kit;

•Manual can opener for food;

•Cellphone with chargers, inverter or solar charger.

For additional information on making a plan and building a kit, please go to http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/220/Emergency-Preparedness or www.ready.gov

The Department of Emergency Services also offers a free, four-week training class, Prepare Because You Care, designed to educate the community about disaster planning and readiness. The next class is at Fallston Volunteer Fire Company beginning on Wednesday, September 13. Register now while spots are still available. http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1721/Prepare-Because-You-Care.

If you have a business or other organization, creating a continuity and recovery plan is essential to quickly resuming operations after a devastating storm or crisis. For more information, call 410-638-4900.

“Remember, when a disaster strikes, the time to prepare has already passed; have a plan for your family and make sure you are prepared now,” Rick Ayers, deputy director of Emergency Services, said. “Disasters don’t plan ahead. You can.”