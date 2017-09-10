$46,000 in Scholarships Awarded to 53 Students by Del. Lisanti

From Del. Mary Ann Lisanti:
It is with great pride that Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti announces the 2017 recipients of her Maryland House of Delegates Scholarship for District 34A.
Under Maryland Law, State Delegates and Senators are permitted to award financial scholarships to deserving college students who attend Maryland colleges and universities. The amount available is designated annually by the Maryland General Assembly. For the 2017-2018 academic year, Delegate Lisanti was pleased to award $46,000.00 to 53 accomplished students within District 34A. Applications were open to all college and graduate students living in district 34A. Each was examined by a rigorous review committee and selected on a criteria based upon academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, annual tuition of the college a student is attending, and or financial need.
Scholarship recipients and their families were invited to an annual reception in their honor hosted by Delegate Lisanti before they left for college at Bill Bateman’s Bistro for food and drinks as well as an opportunity to converse with one another and with Delegate Lisanti. During her remarks Delegate Lisanti highlighted the impressive resumes and academic achievements of the students and how proud she was of their success both inside and outside of the classroom. Delegate Lisanti also addressed the parents in attendance and commended them on their continued commitment and support towards their children’s future. She noted how pleased she was to return some of their hard earned tax dollars back to them for their child’s education.
Delegate Lisanti also told the group that “over the next year, I would like to expand the scholarship program by allowing it to become a public / private partnership where anyone who would like to offer some financial assistance for higher education and or training could partner with us to help these students achieve their goals”.
Sincerest congratulations are extended to the following awardees of the Maryland House of Delegates Scholarship given by Delegate Lisanti in District 34A who are studying in a variety of majors including engineering, nursing, ecology, law, marketing, occupational therapy, and various sciences and technologies.
Ojoma Acheneje of Havre de Grace
Belawoe Akwakoku of Aberdeen
Camryn Anderson of Aberdeen
Julia Arbutus of Abingdon
Monica Attia of Belcamp
Karsin Bachran of Belcamp
Persey Bediako of Edgewood
Ameir Boney of Belcamp
Allen Bryant of Edgewood
Galena Burgess of Havre de Grace
Emily Byers of Aberdeen
Taylor Carty of Havre de Grace
Kaitlyn Castillo of Havre de Grace
Alexandra Chaney of Abingdon
Makaila Clifton of Abingdon
India Coggins of Abingdon
Leah Dubots of Bel Air
Trever Ebert of Joppa
Ashley Eure of Havre de Grace
Katherine Flanigan of Aberdeen
Jacob Garnett of Edgewood
Daniel Geary of Belcamp
Katie Geary of Belcamp
Laura Hancock of Havre de Grace
Shakira Henderson of Abingdon
Hannah Hiob of Aberdeen
Amani Holder of Edgewood
Timothy Johnson of Abingdon
Zachary Keech of Havre de Grace
Jennifer Kelly of Edgewood
Jerron Knighten of Edgewood
Julianna Kuessner of Abingdon
Shantaisha Lee Williams of Belcamp
Stephen Link of Havre de Grace
Tom Luu of Havre de Grace
Sammy Mahmond of Edgewood
Abigail McClure of Havre de Grace
Asia McFarland of Edgewood
Ashley Mensah of Havre de Grace
Melanie Parncutt of Abingdon
Imani Perkins of Edgewood
Oshae Pitts of Aberdeen
Megan Poniatowski of Abingdon
Mia Ringgold of Aberdeen
Taylor Rogers of Edgewood
Kosha Shah of Havre de Grace
Evan Siegal of Havre de Grace
Amber Steinhilber of Aberdeen
Harmony Welsh of Belcamp
Terner Whitehead of Havre de Grace
Krista Wilcox of Aberdeen
Saidi Williams of Abingdon
Brett Wilson of Havre de Grace
Comments
John Q. Public says
Delegate Lisanti, thanks for your hard work and dedication regarding these outstanding students.
I’m certain that they, as well as their parents appreciate your efforts as much as you appreciate their commitment to each other, as well as to society in general.