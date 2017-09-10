$46,000 in Scholarships Awarded to 53 Students by Del. Lisanti

From Del. Mary Ann Lisanti:

It is with great pride that Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti announces the 2017 recipients of her Maryland House of Delegates Scholarship for District 34A.

Under Maryland Law, State Delegates and Senators are permitted to award financial scholarships to deserving college students who attend Maryland colleges and universities. The amount available is designated annually by the Maryland General Assembly. For the 2017-2018 academic year, Delegate Lisanti was pleased to award $46,000.00 to 53 accomplished students within District 34A. Applications were open to all college and graduate students living in district 34A. Each was examined by a rigorous review committee and selected on a criteria based upon academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, annual tuition of the college a student is attending, and or financial need.

Scholarship recipients and their families were invited to an annual reception in their honor hosted by Delegate Lisanti before they left for college at Bill Bateman’s Bistro for food and drinks as well as an opportunity to converse with one another and with Delegate Lisanti. During her remarks Delegate Lisanti highlighted the impressive resumes and academic achievements of the students and how proud she was of their success both inside and outside of the classroom. Delegate Lisanti also addressed the parents in attendance and commended them on their continued commitment and support towards their children’s future. She noted how pleased she was to return some of their hard earned tax dollars back to them for their child’s education.

Delegate Lisanti also told the group that “over the next year, I would like to expand the scholarship program by allowing it to become a public / private partnership where anyone who would like to offer some financial assistance for higher education and or training could partner with us to help these students achieve their goals”.

Sincerest congratulations are extended to the following awardees of the Maryland House of Delegates Scholarship given by Delegate Lisanti in District 34A who are studying in a variety of majors including engineering, nursing, ecology, law, marketing, occupational therapy, and various sciences and technologies.

Ojoma Acheneje of Havre de Grace

Belawoe Akwakoku of Aberdeen

Camryn Anderson of Aberdeen

Julia Arbutus of Abingdon

Monica Attia of Belcamp

Karsin Bachran of Belcamp

Persey Bediako of Edgewood

Ameir Boney of Belcamp

Allen Bryant of Edgewood

Galena Burgess of Havre de Grace

Emily Byers of Aberdeen

Taylor Carty of Havre de Grace

Kaitlyn Castillo of Havre de Grace

Alexandra Chaney of Abingdon

Makaila Clifton of Abingdon

India Coggins of Abingdon

Leah Dubots of Bel Air

Trever Ebert of Joppa

Ashley Eure of Havre de Grace

Katherine Flanigan of Aberdeen

Jacob Garnett of Edgewood

Daniel Geary of Belcamp

Katie Geary of Belcamp

Laura Hancock of Havre de Grace

Shakira Henderson of Abingdon

Hannah Hiob of Aberdeen

Amani Holder of Edgewood

Timothy Johnson of Abingdon

Zachary Keech of Havre de Grace

Jennifer Kelly of Edgewood

Jerron Knighten of Edgewood

Julianna Kuessner of Abingdon

Shantaisha Lee Williams of Belcamp

Stephen Link of Havre de Grace

Tom Luu of Havre de Grace

Sammy Mahmond of Edgewood

Abigail McClure of Havre de Grace

Asia McFarland of Edgewood

Ashley Mensah of Havre de Grace

Melanie Parncutt of Abingdon

Imani Perkins of Edgewood

Oshae Pitts of Aberdeen

Megan Poniatowski of Abingdon

Mia Ringgold of Aberdeen

Taylor Rogers of Edgewood

Kosha Shah of Havre de Grace

Evan Siegal of Havre de Grace

Amber Steinhilber of Aberdeen

Harmony Welsh of Belcamp

Terner Whitehead of Havre de Grace

Krista Wilcox of Aberdeen

Saidi Williams of Abingdon

Brett Wilson of Havre de Grace