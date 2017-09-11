Community Meeting Set to Discuss New 96-Room Belcamp Hotel

From Friends of Harford:

Community Input Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 6:30pm

Meeting Place: Harford County Public Library, Aberdeen Branch, 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen, Maryland 21001

Location of Proposed Development: Located at the intersection of Belcamp Road and Old Philadelphia Road, Belcamp, Maryland 21014

Description of Proposed Development: A revision to the previously approved Site Plan and Preliminary Subdivision Plan for a new 96 room hotel.

