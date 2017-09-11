Community Meeting Set to Discuss New 96-Room Belcamp Hotel

From Friends of Harford:
Community Input Meeting Notice
Meeting Time: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 6:30pm
Meeting Place: Harford County Public Library, Aberdeen Branch, 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen, Maryland 21001
Location of Proposed Development: Located at the intersection of Belcamp Road and Old Philadelphia Road, Belcamp, Maryland 21014
Description of Proposed Development: A revision to the previously approved Site Plan and Preliminary Subdivision Plan for a new 96 room hotel.
Comments
BelcampSharon says
Enough with the hotels in Belcamp. We already have six (five on Route 7 alone). Do we really need that many hotels?
Aberdeen Sharon says
If someone didn’t think they can make money adding a new hotel they wouldn’t build it.
Concerned Resident says
We don’t need another bedbug hotel near us. Nobody goes to the ones that are already here.